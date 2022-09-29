Observation status of AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" is supplemented

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 29, 2022 to keep the observation status to AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212), which was applied on September 27, 2022, taking into account the information published in the announcement by the Company on September 29, 2022. Observation status was applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that issuer shall be placed on observation status if circumstances influencing the Issuer's activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its issuer. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com