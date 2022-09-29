Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
WKN: 502361 ISIN: LV0000100212 Ticker-Symbol: UGC 
Stuttgart
29.09.22
10:30 Uhr
0,134 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2022 | 15:05
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status of AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" is supplemented

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 29, 2022 to keep the observation status to AS
"Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" (DPK1R; ISIN: LV0000100212), which was applied on
September 27, 2022, taking into account the information published in the
announcement by the Company on September 29, 2022. 

Observation status was applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that issuer
shall be placed on observation status if circumstances influencing the Issuer's
activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the
investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market
participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial
instrument or its issuer. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
