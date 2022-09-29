Biognosys AG: Biognosys Expands Its Global Presence with a US Office in Biopharma Hub Cambridge, Massachusetts

The expansion is part of the company's growth strategy for North America and will foster collaboration with life science companies and academia

An inauguration event will take place on October 12, featuring presentations from collaborators at NeoGenomics, Takeda and Kymera

ZURICH, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announced today that they opened an office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a global hub of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The office opening is part of Biognosys' ongoing expansion into North America and complements their expanding Business Development and Scientific teams in the United States. The office will offer Biognosys employees in the US a place to work and meet and will facilitate meetings and project collaboration with US-based pharma and biotech companies.

"The opening of a Biognosys office in Cambridge is a major milestone for Biognosys to expand our global footprint and grow our business in North America," states Oliver Rinner, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Biognosys. "I am thrilled to now have a home to welcome our employees and collaborators right in the heart of this global biopharma hub."

To mark this milestone, the company is hosting a grand inauguration eventon October 12, 2022, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. EST, featuring a rich scientific program. Biognosys' Chief Business Officer, Kristina Beeler, Ph.D., will spearhead the seminar with an overview of the most recent developments within and around Biognosys. Next, collaborators from NeoGenomics, Takeda, and Kymera, as well as experts from Biognosys, will present case studies on the application of Biognosys' proteomics platforms TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignatureacross the drug discovery and development pipeline.

3:00 p.m. Welcome

Ben Gonzales, MBA (Head of Sales, North America at Biognosys)



3:10 p.m. New Horizons, Expanding Possibilities

Kristina Beeler, Ph.D. (Chief Business Officer at Biognosys)



3:30 p.m. Tissue Biomarker Discovery in Melanoma with TrueDiscovery

Anna Juncker-Jensen, Ph.D. (Director of Scientific Affairs at NeoGenomics)



4:00 p.m. Plasma Biomarker Discovery with TrueDiscovery

Vladimir Litvak, Ph.D. (Director, Translational Science at Takeda)



4:30 p.m. Targeted Protein Degradation Development with TrueSignature

Alice McDonald (Senior Director, Translational Medicine at Kymera)

& Kirti Sharma, Ph.D. (Senior Director, Proteomics at Kymera)



5:00 p.m. Proteome Exploration in 3D Using TrueTarget

Nigel Beaton, Ph.D. (Scientific Director, Discovery Proteomics at Biognosys)

& Yuehan Feng, Ph.D. (Director, Scientific Alliances at Biognosys)



5:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony





For more information and to register, visit: biognosys.com/us-office-inauguration

Cambridge and the Greater Boston Area were selected as the first office location for Biognosys in the US, based on the longstanding history and track record as a biotech hub, with a high concentration of biopharma companies and renowned life science research institutions, a large pool of life science professionals, and extensive availability of investment and funding for innovation and research.

"Thanks to our Cambridge office, we will be closer than ever to our collaborators and customers to support their drug development efforts with our next-generation proteomics solutions," comments Ben Gonzales, MBA, Head of Sales and Business Development, North America.

With its premium location near Kendall Square, the Biognosys office is in the center of the global biopharma hub of Cambridge, Massachusetts. For contact information, visit biognosys.com/contact.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that can dramatically improve human health. We enable life science researchers and drug hunters to look at the proteome from every angle with our versatile portfolio of proprietary next-generation proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms and flagship software Spectronaut. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com .

Media Contact

Yves Serroen

Head of Marketing and Communications

Phone +41