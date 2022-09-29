Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Life Sciences and Healthcare Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Steven Price to Dallas Office

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its life sciences and healthcare recruiting capabilities with the addition of Steven Price as a partner in the firm's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice and based in Dallas.

"Steven has a 20-year track record of success working with some of the highest profile hospitals, academic institutions and private practices on time-sensitive mission-critical roles," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. "His ability to nurture longer-term larger-scale strategic talent acquisition partnerships that accentuate his clients' employment value proposition and maximize return on available resources, make him an invaluable addition to our team - we are thrilled to have him joining us."

Mr. Price joins Caldwell from Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare, where he led the Academic and Life Science Practice. As such, he was responsible for exploring potential recruitment services partnerships with a wide range of clients, including, managed care organizations, health systems and individual hospitals, physician groups and ancillary service providers throughout the US. He was also responsible for analyzing internal client recruitment processes and developing talent acquisition alternatives that increased the likelihood of securing difficult to find talent in highly competitive markets.

Mr. Price graduated with a Bachelor of Business and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Massey University in Auckland, New Zealand, and has a six-sigma green belt certification. He serves on the Strategic Planning Committee for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and is a dual citizen of the US and New Zealand.

??"We remain focused on making strategic additions to our client-facing teams that will enhance our ability to serve our clients from sector and geographic perspectives," said Chris Beck, president. "Steven's addition to our firm builds out our capability in the healthcare services provider space, especially in the not-for-profit, faith-based and pediatric hospital systems, managed care and physician groups space. We welcome him to the team and look forward to adding more new partners to the Caldwell team in the months ahead."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

