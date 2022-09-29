Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company.

Headquartered in San Diego, USA, Ikotek offers a one-stop-shop for IoT solutions across design and development, hardware build, testing and verification, product validation, software development, manufacturing and certification delivering high quality products and services to reduce complexity, speed up time to market, eliminate risk and reduce costs. The company has already designed, manufactured and shipped millions of IoT devices since its inception.

Ikotek, the only US-based global ODM with a pure IoT focus, combines end-to-end design consultancy across program management, R&D, sourcing, testing and production at its own as well as third party manufacturing facilities to produce designs for our customers. With a wide variety IoT projects in progress, such as asset tracking, dash cameras, PDAs and handhelds, point of sale (POS) devices and hardware for smart grid and metering deployments, Ikotek's core focus is on the enterprise market as it looks to develop solutions to take full advantage of IoT at scale.

Led by Chief Executive Officer, Joe Peterson, who has more than 27 years of diverse experience across cellular and IoT industries in the US and international, Ikotek has gathered a team of industry veterans to amplify its vision of becoming the world's most trusted IoT ODM. Recent additions to the US-based executive management team include:

Bill Leunis, the Vice President of Finance, who brings extensive experience in finance, operations and general management in manufacturing and EMS organizations. Previously, he has headed Finance in divisions of large multi-national corporations ranging in size from 500 to 20,000 people. In addition, he has served as CFO of a company, leading all aspects from its acquisition to IPO for eight years after going public.

Tim Newberg, the Vice President of Sales for the US and Canada, has joined with more than 25 years of experience and leadership in the wireless, broadband, consumer electronics and massive IoT industries. From hardware and software strategy to product marketing, sales and business development he has held senior executive positions at companies including Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Sequans, Rootmetrics, Polte and Sercomm.

Steve Burrington, the Head of North America Engineering, is a 25-year veteran of large and medium-sized wireless product development teams. Previously he served as Vice President of Engineering at CalAmp for the company's telematics products. He has extensive experience of getting a diverse range of products to market, via organic development and JDM partnerships. In addition, he has held Vice President of Engineering roles at Netgear and Sierra Wireless.

These additions to the Ikotek management team have been supported by hires across the business and Ikotek now has more than 350 dedicated R&D employees and continues to add employees on a weekly basis.

"We've seen an incredible uptake of new customers over the last year and we're excited to bring our unique ODM capabilities and advantages to customers," said Peterson. "Supporting our customers with quick time-to-market, leading IoT industry expertise and cost-effective services and solutions is critical during a time where digital transformation is growing across all industries. To help manage growth, commercial excellence and new customers, I'm thrilled to welcome these three leading IoT and ODM capacities to our management team. We aim to serve our customers with local experts in North America and Europe and APAC so we can ensure that Ikotek is close to our customers and has local understanding of their needs."

Ikotek targets mid-market IoT customers in response to increased demand for the design and build of products. The company's ethos is to give customers a competitive advantage, through cost reductions and enable substantial savings to be achieved on their device design, manufacturing and certification costs. In addition, Ikotek is focused on taking customers' projects from idea to market in record breaking time. In less than three months, Ikotek has provided end-to-end ODM services that took a complex IoT device to market including design, development and manufacturing.

"Ikotek exists to turn our customers' device dreams into IoT reality," Peterson added, pointing out the ways in which the company can help are listed on www.ikotek.com. "We're keen to become customers' indispensable partner in taking their innovations from concept to high volume product launches across global markets."

About Ikotek

Ikotek is The IoT ODM. With a wide variety IoT projects currently underway, our core focus is on the enterprise market as it looks to develop solutions to take full advantage of IoT. We cover technologies from cellular connectivity, including NB-IoT and 5G, to satellite connections and from well-established IT to relative newcomers such as artificial intelligence IoT (AIoT).

For more information: www.ikotek.com LinkedIn

