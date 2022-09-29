Energy Dome has entered into a partnership with Ørsted to run a feasibility study on the deployment of at least one 20 MW/200 MWh energy storage facility featuring its carbon dioxide (CO2) battery technology. The first facility will have a 10-hour storage capacity and construction could begin in the second half of 2024.Italy-based Energy Dome and Denmark's largest power provider and wind project developer, Ørsted, will run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 MW/200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome's carbon dioxide (CO2) battery technology at one or more of Ørsted sites. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...