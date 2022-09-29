Department of Tourism, Taoyuan, Taiwan.: Trip to Taoyuan, Taiwan - The Road Towards Wonderland Through the Rift Valley

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Explore epic mountains, water, and land along the North-Cross Island Highway (Bei Heng Gong Lu) in Taiwan. The North-Cross Island Highway (Bei Heng Gong Lu), also known as the 7th Provincial Highway (Tai Qi Xian) in Taiwan, has a total length of 129.7 kilometers. It is an important highway connecting northern Taiwan from east to west, spanning Taoyuan, New Taipei, and Yilan. Mountains, valleys, tunnels, and streams form a unique landscape along the Highway. Suitable for various outdoor events. Taoyuan is the first stop for international tourists and the starting point of North-Cross Island Highway tourism. Let us enjoy the ride from the epic mountains, water, and land in Fuxing District, Taoyuan, to the coastline in Yilan. Ready? Go!

Enjoy the thrill of free fall through the valley

One of Taiwan's most famous bungee jumping venues is in the Fuxing District. Every year, Fuxing Bridge (about 32 meters high) and Baling Bridge (43 meters) will hold many bungee jumping activities. Jumping towards the valley, you will be surrounded by mountains. Set your mind free, let your spirit out, and challenge your limits. It is the ideal spot for travelers who want to try extreme sports.

One of Taiwan's most famous bungee jumping venues is in the Fuxing District. (Photo via Department of Tourism, Taoyuan, Taiwan)

Ziplining is also one of the outdoor activities for mountain lovers. 'Shansu's Hometown' (ShanSu De GuXiang) has a primitive mountain forest and valley ecology (Kala River). Starting from the upper reaches of the Kala River Waterfall, the rope extends down to the valley, allowing passengers to enjoy a fairyland experience with the valley covered with boulders and the sound of water and wind along the Zipline.

Besides the Zipline, forests in the Fuxing District mountains offer exciting attractions such as Tree Climbing and Rope Swing. To climb close to the clouds and swing in between the rocks is a fantastic experience.

Canyoning Adventures & Water Paradise

The tributaries of the Dahan River in the Fuxing District are ranked into different levels for River Tracing. Gaopo Stream, one of the tributaries, has four well-known waterfalls from upstream to downstream. Devil's Waterfall (Goat Canyon) is a rugged rock canyon terrain, a secret canyoning site in northern Taiwan. Several waterfalls are connected in series along the way. The height difference is enormous. The highest waterfall is 40 meters high. And the beautiful 'Crescent Bay' wonderland awaits you at the end of this journey. "The amazing waterfall and canyon journey take around 6 hours. You will be stunned by the waterfall rappelling, deep pool swimming, rock climbing, diving, and river tracing."

Devil's Waterfall (Goat Canyon) is a rugged rock canyon terrain, a secret canyoning site in northern Taiwan. (Photo via Department of Tourism, Taoyuan, Taiwan)

"Waterslide" in the upper reaches of it and the "Xiaowulai Scenic Spot" in its downstream, which includes Xiaowulai Waterfall (with a height of 50 meters), a family-friendly water playground, a skywalk, and many more. It is the perfect spot for the whole family to visit together.

Waterslide in Xiaowulai Scenic Spot. (Photo via Department of Tourism, Taoyuan, Taiwan)

Luofu Atayal Hot Spring Park is another unique water park. There are foot bathing pools and open-air natural spring water in the park, with cold springs in summer and hot springs in winter. You can enjoy bathing under the sunlight in the painting-like mountain view.

Riding alone exploring Taoyuan Wonderland

Sustainable Green Bike Tours have become a trend. The North-Cross Island Highway and the Roman Highway are both on the rider's top mountain roads list. Training and competition venues are also often held here.

Nice place for cycling. (Photo via Department of Tourism, Taoyuan, Taiwan)

The scenery along has its exotic characteristics. The North-Cross Island Highway has a magnificent landscape. Blue skies, mountains spread in layers, crisscrossed streams, and beautiful bridges; every snapshot is a scenic postcard. The Roman road has a hipster vibe. The bamboo forest is lush. You can even see the beautiful scenery of Shimen Reservoir through the bamboos.

In addition, the Highway connects the sightseeing scenery of The North-Cross Island Highway, such as Shimen Reservoir, Daxi Cihu, Jiaoban Mountain Park, Xiao Wulai Scenic Area, Lala Mountain Nature Reserve, and more. It's like being in a movie or a dream.

Yachting and forest bathing for the whole family

Many forest trails in the Fuxing District are suitable for hiking and enjoying phytoncide. The Lala Mountain Giant Trees Trail has the largest Taiwan Red Cypress forest, and the Giant Trees are as old as five hundred to three thousand years. The Baling Gudao (Ancient Road) is a tribal passage built by the Atayal tribe in the old days. It was built along the mountain's ridgeline and has now developed into a well-known ecological park.

Take a yacht tour around the lake and go to the Shimen Reservoir to enjoy the green mountains, water, and canyons (Longzhu Bay, Shixiu Bay). (Photo via Department of Tourism, Taoyuan, Taiwan)

You can also take a yacht tour around the lake and go to the Shimen Reservoir to enjoy the green mountains, water, and canyons (Longzhu Bay, Shixiu Bay). And finally, the best reward after a long trip is to enjoy the famous local Shimen Fish in the nearby seafood restaurants.

In the summer of 2022, 8 previous Taiwanese winners of the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge collaborated for the first time to create The North-Cross Island Highway Adventure Promotional Video showing the outdoor sports along the Mountains, valleys, tunnels, streams, and the unique landscape along the Highway. We welcome you to explore Bei Heng Gong Lu, The North-Cross Island Highway. Video:

