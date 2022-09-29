DPS Group - Boston: DPS Group's Jim Grunwald Honored with Hank Moes Award from ISPE Boston

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced that Jim Grunwald, Senior Vice President of U.S. Business Development, has received the Hank Moes Award from the Boston Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE Boston).

The Hank Moes Award is presented to a Boston Area Chapter member in recognition of a comprehensive body of work and specific accomplishments that are widely recognized as truly extraordinary and of positive and lasting impact on ISPE, the Boston Area Chapter, and the life sciences/biopharmaceutical industry.

"Jim has established himself as a presence and a leader in the life sciences industry in the greater Boston Area - it's unlikely you will meet someone here in the industry who doesn't know Jim," said Tom Struble, past president of ISPE Boston and director of commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) at DPS Group. "His relentless energy and infectious enthusiasm have left a lasting impact on the local biopharma industry, and his stalwart support of ISPE has molded the Boston Area Chapter into the massive success it is today."

Jim has a consistent, long-standing, and extraordinary legacy of supporting ISPE, specifically the Boston chapter. As an ISPE member for over 30 years, Jim was instrumental in ushering in the modern-day version of the ISPE Boston Area Chapter, the largest and most successful chapter in ISPE. His contributions include President of the Board of Directors in 2010, chairing the Product Show Committee, and Educational Planning Committee, Founder of the former Young Professionals group (currently the Emerging Leaders), and meeting manager and primary planner of countless educational and social events including many golf outings and the ever-popular annual ski trip - an event he still coordinates to this day. At the international level, Jim has served on the facility of the year award (FOYA) committee, contributed heavily to annual meeting planning, and served on ISPE's North and South American Affiliate Council (NASAAC).

Jim brings more than 30 years of experience in the AEC industry to his position of SVP, U.S. Business Development at DPS Group. He joined the company in 2015 and previously served as Vice President of Strategic Development for Boston's Project Operations. In this role, he successfully led teams and delivered strategic capital projects for leading biotech/pharmaceutical and advanced technology clients. Jim supports all of DPS' internal and external client relationships with expert guidance in the areas of planning, risk assessment, site selection, estimating, CQV, and operational readiness. He also has special expertise in strategic planning, real estate development, and risk assessments associated with capital projects and product development in the regulated industry and advanced technology sectors. Additionally, Jim fulfills the role of project sponsor for many of DPS' strategic project initiatives, providing senior management oversight and guidance to project teams on behalf of clients including Moderna, Sanofi, Lonza, ThermoFisher, Biogen, Pfizer, and Waters Corporation.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

