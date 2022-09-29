Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global CPG company with an award-winning portfolio of products, is excited to move forward with a new strategic direction, and announce a new artist collaboration with Conrad Flórez, a Lima-based Peruvian street artist whose work is based on the creation of surreal characters that reflect a balance between technique and emotions.

Bhang's growth plans, along with a re-emphasis on the Company's intentions to foster additional creative relationships true to Bhang's culture and identity, were unveiled at MJ Unpacked this week.

"Life is better with Bhang is more than a motto," said Graham Simmonds, Bhang's Interim CEO. "It represents a new direction that goes beyond cannabis and edibles."

Bhang's new plan includes solidifying its connections in California, the brand's home state, as well as strategically expanding into new state-regulated markets and strengthening the organization's foundation to build around federal legalization.

Simmonds also identified new areas for growth, announcing the planned launch of two new as-yet-unnamed Bhang business units.

The first is focused on wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer opportunities at the retail level within the minor cannabinoid market, which is expected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.1% (in the U.S.), and the functional mushroom market, which will reportedly reach $13.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR (globally).

The second business unit will explore opportunities in emerging markets, such as Psilocybin mushrooms.

"We are more than our award-winning chocolate and cannabis products," Simmonds said. "Our goal is to continue growing and evolving as a global CPG company dedicated to providing products designed to enhance and complement consumer happiness, lifestyle, and well-being."

From a creative perspective, Bhang is very excited about its new partnership with Conrad Flórez, who is strongly influenced by music and graffiti culture and his art, like Bhang itself, is constantly evolving. The new collaboration was developed through Bhang's ongoing partnership with the Soul Assassins, which is positioned to ensure Bhang stays in tune with creative culture and opportunities.

"Soul Assassins has been the culture for the last 30 years-and we will continue to push the culture forward on a global level," said DJ Muggs, co-founder of the Grammy-nominated and renowned hip-hop group Cypress Hill, leader of Los Angeles art collective Soul Assassins, and Chief Creative Officer of Bhang.

About Soul Assassins

Soul Assassins was established in 1992 as a brotherhood deeply rooted in west coast LA culture, with a heavy influence on the rest of the world. For over three decades, the creative collective of interdisciplinary artists and visionaries have become masters of their craft and stayed true to the culture that they were born into.

Bhang's partnership with Soul Assassins holds strong and will continue to build its own unique culture through creative partnerships. The company's platform of visionaries has given Bhang access to some of the most influential talent including visual artists, legendary musicians, photographers, tattoo artists, production and graphics, and lifestyle apparel specialists to support our brand.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) has been providing consumers around the world with an award-winning portfolio of premium brands for over a decade. With roots in master-chef-created chocolate and cannabis edibles, the Company continues to grow as a global consumer packaged goods company dedicated to providing products designed to enhance and complement consumer happiness, health, and well-being. Find out why life is better with Bhang at bhangnation.com. For additional Bhang news, visit us at bhangnation.com/blogs/press.

INVESTORS CONTACT:

Graham Simmonds

Executive Chairman & Interim CEO

Bhang Inc.

(416) 843-2881

invest@bhangcorporation.com

