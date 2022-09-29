Cedars Cancer Foundation: MEDIA ADVISORY: Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer - Walk & Run on October 16th To Raise Money for Women's Cancer Research

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / The 7th Annual Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer will take place on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, in the Town of Mount-Royal. This signature event brings together friends, family, hospital staff, cancer patients and survivors to raise money for the Dagenais Joly-Smith fund, and all proceeds will be directed towards The DOvEEgene Project, under the leadership of Dr. Lucy Gilbert, Director of Gynecologic Oncology at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

The Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer is a family-friendly event where you walk or run and raise funds to help the fight against ovarian cancer. Participants can register for a 2km run/walk, or a timed 5km or 10km run. Enjoy the beautiful surroundings with friends, have fun, and make a difference with other dedicated walkers and runners.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Sunday, October 16th, 2022 (Rain or Shine) TIME: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PLACE: Danyluk Park, TMR (60 Ave Roosevelt, Town of Mount-Royal) INFO: Visit www.ovarianrun.ca for more details.

EVENT INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Dominique Dagenais: Event Founder and Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer Survivor Dr. Lucy Gilbert: Director of Gynecologic Oncology and Women's Health Research Unit at the MUHC Joelle Malek: Nurse manager, The DOvEEgene project Jeff J. Shamie: President & CEO, Cedars Cancer Foundation

EVENT DAY PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES

At such a colourful time of the year, happy participants coordinate outfits and accessories which offers great visuals for TV and print media. The runner with the fastest time in the 10km category will be awarded with the Dr. Kris Jardon Memorial Trophy. This commemorative prize was erected in memory of Dr. Kris Jardon, a skilled surgeon and compassionate gynecologic oncology physician who passed away from cancer in early 2021 and who had participated in this event since its conception.

ABOUT THE DOvEEgene PROJECT

The DOvEEgene project brings screening of ovarian and endometrial cancers one step further with the new genomic uterine pap test, DOvEEgene test, developed by Dr. Lucy Gilbert and her team of McGill researchers; it provides a safe and minimally invasive method for earlier diagnosis of ovarian and endometrial cancers. Currently in its final stage of clinical trials, Dr. Gilbert and her team are closer than ever to making the DOvEEgene test a standard in women's health care.

About the Cedars Cancer Foundation

The Cedars Cancer Foundation (Cedars) is a charitable organization that is the funding arm of the MUHC's fight against cancer. It aims to ease the pain and suffering caused by cancer, regardless of the patient's age. Cedars supports the hospital's Cancer Centre, which bears its name, as well as the Cancer Research Program of the Research Institute of the MUHC. Cedars is also a founding partner of the Rossy Cancer Network, which brings together McGill University and its teaching hospitals to improve the quality of every patient's experience and care outcome.

