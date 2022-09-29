Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - Gradient Beverages has launched a new range of drinks targeting zoomers and millennials seeking to manage their alcohol usage. The firm specializes in the production of vodka sodas that range in alcohol strength from 2-8%. It is the only company in the world that offers this mindful approach to help consumers moderate their drinking as they socialize through the night. Through this approach, they aim to appeal to the younger generation.

According to consumer studies, zoomers are highly image conscious and this shapes their drinking habits. They are aware that any lapses in judgment can lead to unflattering images that could be shared on social media. Generation Z is just not as interested in drinking as much alcohol as those from previous generations. Only 15% of Generation Z reported drinking once a week as compared to 28% of millennials and 36% of baby boomers.

The founders of the firm came up with the concept for those who, like them, wanted to reduce their consumption of alcohol as the night wore on to mitigate its impact on their judgment, behavior and health. It is a well-known fact that consumption of alcohol can have a harmful effect on physical and mental health. In the post-pandemic era, people have become more mindful about what they eat and drink. From this perspective, Gradient Beverages are aiming to offer a healthier alternative to standard 5% alcohol content drinks, as they are free of carbohydrates, gluten and artificial flavors. The alcohol content in the beverages range from 2-8%, so that users can opt for the drink and flavor that is most suitable for their mood.

Commenting on the appeal of the firm's products to millennials and zoomers, John Eresman, co-founder of Gradient Beverages said, "There are many who overindulged while staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic and now want to ramp down. There are also many who became more health conscious and now want to reduce their alcohol consumption. Zoomers are very conscious about how they are perceived by others and how they look on social media, which has an impact on their drinking habits as well. Our products range in alcohol content, which allows users to pick and choose exactly the kind of drink that suits their needs. They can opt for a stronger drink at the beginning of the night and then tone down their alcohol consumption as the night progresses. Right now, we have successfully provided users with a third alternative to regular strength and non-alcoholic drinks. The popularity of our products attests to the growing number of people who feel that, while drinks play a key role in lubricating social life, it should not be at the cost of their mental and physical health."

About Gradient Beverages

Gradient Beverages is the first company in the world to produce a range of gradually reducing vodka sodas. The firm offers drinks that are free of carbs, gluten and artificial flavorings and offer a happy medium between standard strength alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages.

