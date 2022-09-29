Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.09.2022 | 17:16
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022 / 15:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces a correction to the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 15 December 2021 under Sequence No. 7844V (the 'Announcement'). The number of shares disclosed as granted to Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary, under the AVEVA Group plc Restricted Share Plan ('AVEVA RSP') was incorrect. The Announcement disclosed that the number of shares in respect of which the options were granted was 3,344. The disclosure below reflects the correct number of share options granted under the AVEVA RSP and the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP'). 

Name      Name of Award Date of Award Number of Shares Subject to the Award 
        AVEVA RSP   15/12/2021   7,753 
Helen Lamprell 
        AVEVA LTIP  15/12/2021   4,409

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                       Helen Lamprell 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 General Counsel and Company Secretary 
                                Amendment notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                       213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                Grant of share options under (1) the AVEVA RSP and (2) 
                                the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                       Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.03556 
                                1.           7,753 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                2.       GBP0.03556 4,409

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 12,162

-- Price

0.03556

e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-15

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  191464 
EQS News ID:  1453557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)

