AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces a correction to the 'Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 15 December 2021 under Sequence No. 7844V (the 'Announcement'). The number of shares disclosed as granted to Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary, under the AVEVA Group plc Restricted Share Plan ('AVEVA RSP') was incorrect. The Announcement disclosed that the number of shares in respect of which the options were granted was 3,344. The disclosure below reflects the correct number of share options granted under the AVEVA RSP and the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP').

Name Name of Award Date of Award Number of Shares Subject to the Award AVEVA RSP 15/12/2021 7,753 Helen Lamprell AVEVA LTIP 15/12/2021 4,409

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Helen Lamprell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary Amendment notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of share options under (1) the AVEVA RSP and (2) the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.03556 1. 7,753 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. GBP0.03556 4,409

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 12,162

-- Price

0.03556

e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-15

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

