

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams (WMB) anticipates its full-year adjusted EBITDA will be near the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $6.1 billion to $6.4 billion.



The company now expects annual net income to be in the range of $1.754 billion - $1.954 billion.



On August 1, 2022, Williams raised the Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second time since its original issuance in February 2022, driven by strong base business performance, increased volume outlook for upstream joint ventures and the benefit of higher commodity prices.







