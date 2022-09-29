Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change

29 September 2022

APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

Dublin | 29 September 2022: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I.RES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Hugh Scott-Barrett to the Board of the Company as an independent non-executive director with effect from today, 29 September 2022.

Hugh Scott-Barrett is a non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director on the Board of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited, a UK REIT listed on the London Stock Exchange. Hugh has experience at board level for over 20 years across real estate, asset management, and banking. He was previously Non-Executive Chairman at the UK specialist property REIT Capital & Regional plc until May 2020 and previously served as Chief Executive of the company prior to this from 2008-2017. He was previously a member of ABN AMRO's managing board serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and before that worked at SBC Warburg and Kleinwort Benson.

The addition of an independent Board member was announced at the AGM in May. This appointment has been made following a formal selection process conducted by the Nomination Committee and using external consultants, in line with the Corporate Governance code.

Declan Moylan, I.RES' Chairman, commented:

"I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Hugh Scott-Barrett to the Board of I.RES. We were pleased by the quality of candidates under consideration for this position and believe that Hugh's significant executive and non-executive experience in listed property companies makes him an ideal fit for I.RES".

Regulatory Disclosures:

Below are the details of all directorships held by Mr Scott-Barrett in other publicly quoted companies at any time in the previous five (5) years:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships GAM Holding AG Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited Capital & Regional plc

Mr Scott-Barrett does not currently have any interest in any shares or share options in I.RES.

I.RES confirms that, save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters requiring disclosure in relation to Rule 6.1.66 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the Irish Stock Exchange plc (trading as Euronext Dublin).

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,939 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork and has a further 44 units to be delivered in 2023 under a pre-purchase contract and planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

