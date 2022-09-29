Half-year revenue growth of 11.5% to €28.1 million and sustained increase in order book

EBITDA margin down due to higher raw material prices, gradually covered by price increase since May 2022

Group net income up 37.2% to €1.9 million as at 30 June, 2022

Strengthening of the cash position following a successful senior financing in July 2022

Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM) (Paris:ALKEM), announces its results for the first half of the current fiscal year, ended 30 June, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors on 28 September, 2022.

Olivier FAHY, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Berkem, stated: "The results we generated over the period demonstrate the resilience of our model, which is based on healthy organic growth and a positioning in high value-added niche markets. Despite a decline in our EBITDA, mainly due to the price inflation we are facing on all of our raw materials, we decided very early on to apply price increases on our products which should eventually neutralise this effect. This first half of the year also provided an opportunity to make numerous commercial investments that will contribute to our future organic growth. We have also streamlined our financing policy, which now allows us to show a significant improvement in our net income. Coupled with the financing we secured at the end of July, Groupe Berkem is in a position to pursue its selective acquisition strategy in the short and medium term."

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euros 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 change pro forma Revenue 28,074 25,172 11.5% Sale of goods 37 Production sold (goods) 25,929 23,920 Production sold (services) 2,109 1,252 Capitalised production 1,327 481 Production in inventory 590 148 Operating subsidies 402 412 Operating expense transfers 181 0 Reversals of impairment and provisions 661 454 Other income 0 3 Operating revenue 31,236 26,734 16.8% Purchases consumed (13,495) Other purchases and external expenses (5,433) (15,553) Taxes and duties (372) (406) Personnel costs (6,756) (5,688) Depreciation, amortisation and provisions (2,081) (1,879) Other operating expenses (211) (103) Operating income 2,887 4,097 -29.5% Financial income and expenses (304) (1,203) Extraordinary income and expenses (68) (780) Income tax (596) (578) Net income of the consolidated group 1,922 1,535 25.2% Non-controlling interests 134 Net income (Group share) 1,922 1,401 37.2%

NotesThe unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information reflects the acquisition of Berkem Développement as if the transaction had been completed on 1 January, 2021.

11.5% growth in revenue to €28.1 million and EBITDA margin of 15.3%

As at 30 June, 2022, the Group's consolidated revenue increased by 11.5% compared with the first half of 2021, to €28.1 million. It can be broken down as follows:

the Plant Extraction division (29% of revenue) generated €8.1 million

division (29% of revenue) generated €8.1 million the Formulation division (71% of revenue) generated €19.9 million

As a result of higher raw material prices and significant commercial, industrial and R&D investments, the EBITDA1 is down compared with the first half of 2021. The higher raw material prices will be gradually offset by the price increase implemented by the Group as of May 2022. On the other hand, Groupe Berkem is seeing increased demand in its order book as a result of the investments carried out during the first half of this year.

Financial expenses decreased significantly, mainly due to the repayment of the convertible bonds before 31 December, 2021, representing €0.3 million for the period. Tax remains constant compared to the same period in 2021, at nearly €0.6 million.

Finally, after taking into account financial income and expenses, the Group's net income amounted to €1.9 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 37.2%.

Cash position

As of 30 June, 2022, Groupe Berkem had a net cash position of €12.7 million.

On 26 July, 2022, the Company announced a €70 million financing package including €63.5 million in senior debt with a pool of six French banks and €6.5 million in Recovery Bonds. These new financial resources provide the Group with greater means to undertake acquisitions. To date, the Group has activated a funding line of €18.5 million from this package.

Governance

The Annual Shareholder's Meeting held on 3 June, 2022 approved the payment of a dividend of €0.06 per share in cash for the 2021 financial year.

In addition, Mrs. Karen LE CANNU was appointed as a member of the Company's Board of Directors at this General Meeting.

Industrial and R&D investments

During the 1st half of 2022, major investments were made:

in the Lixol subsidiary in order to increase production capacity, effective from the second half of the year. These investments should enable the Group to reduce the use of outsourcing, while positively impacting the Group's gross margin level;

also, the hiring of new sales representatives and the participation in numerous trade fairs in order to accelerate organic growth in the plant extraction and bio-based solutions businesses.

Activity

In March 2022, Groupe Berkem launched its range of 100% bio-based alkyd resins aimed at the construction paints market. This range has been developed from bio-based and renewable raw materials that can replace raw materials of petrochemical origin.

In June 2022, Groupe Berkem and the SOPREMA Group signed a collaboration agreement to market an insulating panel incorporating a bio-based anti-fungal solution developed by Groupe Berkem.

As expected in the first-quarter of 2022, while pressure on raw materials did not have a significant impact on the 2021 financial year, nor on revenue during the first-half of 2022, the Group anticipates an impact on the margin level of certain activities in the Formulation division.

International and Regulatory Affairs

Groupe Berkem generated 21.1% of its revenue from export markets during the first half of 2022, which was stable compared to 30 June, 2021 (22.1% of revenues).

As of 30 June, 2022, the Group held 187 marketing approvals and 45 applications under review.

Confirmation of ambitious financial targets for 2024

The Group reiterates its ambition to achieve revenue of at least €65 million by 2024, which may be increased to at least €85 million should it make acquisitions. By the same target date, the Group's objective is to achieve an EBITDA margin of around 25%.

Next financial publication:

2022 Third-Quarter Revenue: 20 October, 2022 (after market close)

ABOUT BERKEM GROUP

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €46 million and an EBITDA margin close to 20% in 2021. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN: FR00140069V2 ALKEM)

www.groupeberkem.com

1 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), corresponds to the operating resources generated by the Group taking into account other operating income and other operating expenses, but excluding depreciation and amortization and the Group's financing policy.

APPENDICES

Consolidated balance sheet2

(in thousands of euros)

06/2022 12/2021 Gross value Amort. Prov. Net value Net value Intangible assets 57,807 (2,658) 55,149 55,026 Of which goodwill 29,693 29,693 29,693 Property, plant and equipment 38,214 (23,040) 15,175 13,472 Financial assets 306 306 226 Total fixed assets 92,328 (25,698) 70,631 68,723 Inventories and work in progress 9,774 (265) 9,509 7,254 Trade receivables and related accounts 7,928 (306) 7,622 2,986 Other receivables and accruals 7,287 7,287 8,406 Marketable securities 20 (2) 18 69 Availability 12,786 12,786 15,533 Total Assets 134 124 (26 271) 107,853 102,971 Capital 39,791 39,791 Additional paid-in-capital 27,734 29,801 Group reserves 3,031 1,883 Conversion reserves Result for the year 1,922 141 Other (225) Total shareholders' equity 72,253 71,617 Non-Group interests Provisions 991 1,334 Borrowings and financial debt 20,101 19,997 Trade and related payables 7,472 5,951 Other liabilities and accruals 7,037 4,073 Total Liabilities 107,853 102,971

Cash flow statement

(in thousands of euros)

06/2022 12/2021 (10 months) Total net income of consolidated companies 1,922 158 Elimination of depreciation and provisions 1,445 4,226 Elimination of the change in deferred taxes 356 -11 Elimination of capital gains or losses on disposal 195 164 Cash flow 3,919 4,209 Change in inventories -2,255 -1,056 Change in accounts receivable 1,333 3,488 Change in accounts payable and other creditors -1,645 -1,905 Change in working capital requirement -2,567 527 Net cash flow from operating activities 1,351 4,735 Acquisition of fixed assets -3,460 -3,213 Disposals of fixed assets 0 168 Net sales/acquisitions of treasury shares -300 Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation 0 -1,461 Net cash flow from investing activities -3,760 -4,506 Capital increases (reductions) 0 39,353 Borrowing issues 3,061 225 Loan repayments -3,324 -24,413 Net cash flow from financing activities -263 15,165 Change in cash and cash equivalents -2,672 15,395 Opening cash 15,395 0 Closing cash 12,723 15,395

2 The audited consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 includes the consolidated results for the period from March 8, 2021 to December 31, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005732/en/

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau/ Antoine Pacquier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu