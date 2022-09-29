Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
WKN: A2DSW0 ISIN: BE0974313455 Ticker-Symbol: 1E91 
Frankfurt
29.09.22
08:12 Uhr
2,515 Euro
+0,020
+0,80 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
Actusnews Wire
29.09.2022 | 18:12
ECONOCOM: ECONOCOM: Publication date of Q3 2022 revenue advanced

Publication date of Q3 2022 revenue advanced

Econocom informs the financial community that the press release date relating to revenue as of 30 September, 2022, initially scheduled for 31 October after the close of trading, has been brought forward to 14 October prior to the opening of trading.

This date advancement is part of the Group's ongoing policy to reduce lead-time required to produce financial information and to increase the transparency of its financial communications.

The full financial calendar of the Econocom Group is available on its website: https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/financial-calendar

Next publication: revenue as of 30 September 2022 on 14 October 2022

About ECONOCOM
Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 49 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.		For more INFORMATION
www.econocom.com
Follow us on Twitter
Investor and shareholder relations contact:
benjamin.pehau@econocom.com
Financial communication agency contact:
info@capvalue.fr Tel. +33 (0) 1 80 81 50 00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x21pYJeXamuZlXJuYplnaGeWZ5mVw2aVammXxZZpZsrIaGlpmGpjaMqaZnBnmWhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76435-econocom-pr-publication-date-of-q3-2022-revenue-advanced-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
