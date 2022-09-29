CBO TERRITORIA: CBo TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022, has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.

The report notably includes:

Statement by the person responsible,

Half-year activity report,

Half-year consolidated financial statements,

Statutory Auditors' reports.

The 2022 Half-Yearly Financial Report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "CBo Territoria / Finance / Financial Documents / Half-Year Reports".

About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a leading real estate player in Reunion Island for nearly 20 years, having developed 1,000 land plots, 3,300 housing units, and nearly 190,000 sq.m. of office, retail and activity spaces. The Group has shifted into a multi-regional real estate company specializied in commercial assets (€302.6 million as of June 2022, i.e., 79% of its portfolio). The Group, which operates across the entire property value chain (land and property developer and investment property), is developing thanks to its land reserves but also by acquiring land to be developed. CBo Territoria finances its growth strategy through development activities (either residential or tertiary) and, through the scheduled sale of its residual residential assets to the social and intermediate housing landlord SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a property investment company listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C) that is eligible for the PEA PME scheme.

Since its inception, CBo Territoria has been a responsible and committed company to more sustainable real estate, ranking in the Top 10 of compartment C of the Gaïa-Index for the past six years, a French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and medium-sized companies in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

