THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for non-invasive ultrasound therapy, is announcing a new partnership with Victor Dupouy Hospital Centre in Argenteuil (95), in the Parisian region, on echotherapy for varicose veins.

Argenteuil Hospital has just invested in the SONOVEIN robotic platform, for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins. Based on High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology, the cutting-edge equipment has convinced the Vascular Surgery Department of the Argenteuil Hospital, a national reference in the treatment of wounds and scarring in France.

'It is a technology that will enable us to offer patients a non-invasive treatment, without anaesthesia, particularly for complex cases of recurrence or for elderly patients. This is planned during a preliminary consultation, and generally requires a single session,' explains Dr Mahine Kashi, a vascular surgeon at the Argenteuil Hospital.

'This is our first public hospital installation in Europe and first wound care centre, where SONOVEIN will be used to accelerate the ulcer healing process. The multi-disciplinary care team in Argenteuil now has a state-of-the-art, non-invasive solution for patients, particularly those usually associated with massive healthcare costs. We are delighted to have found in Argenteuil a unique team to pioneer echotherapy for unmet medical needs in chronic venous insufficiency', said David Caumartin, general director at Theraclion.

The Argenteuil Hospital Centre also brings new hope to patients suffering from venous ulcers, the most advanced stage of the disease. Often elderly and suffering from multiple illnesses, they cannot get operated on. Echotherapy thus offers them an alternative from other treatments, involving lifelong venous restraint, usually costly and difficult to monitor.

In France, 20 to 35%1 of the population suffer from superficial venous insufficiency, i.e. 1 in 3 people. This 'heavy' legs sensation is accentuated by a sedentary lifestyle and heat and can develop into varicose veins. In addition to the significant impact of pain on patients' quality of life and the aesthetic damage of varicose veins, untreated venous insufficiency can develop into skin complications such as varicose eczema or venous ulcers. Consequences that can be avoided through early medical care.

