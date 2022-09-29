Awards program recognizes innovative solutions that successfully leverage Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales into health and wellness programs

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced winners of the 2022 Garmin Health Awards at the 4th annual Garmin Health Summit held in Rome on Sept. 29-30. The event recognizes cutting-edge health care and wellness solutions that successfully leverage Garmin technology to provide long-term benefits and improve outcomes for businesses, patients and population health. Three awards for Most Innovative Solutions were granted in the categories of Engagement, Health Care and Insurance.

"Garmin Health is proud to again recognize some of the world's most promising health and wellness solutions," said Jörn Watzke, Garmin Health senior director of global B2B sales. "The innovation and creativity shown by this year's applicants is truly inspiring, and we congratulate our winners for creating innovative and meaningful solutions that successfully leverage physiological data to provide long-term benefits."

The 2022 Garmin Health Awards winners in each category and finalists are listed below.

Category: Engagement

Winner: Wild AI (Great Britain)

The Wild AI app helps women train, eat and recover in alignment with their physiology, whether they are menstruating, using birth control or in menopause.

Finalists

NudgeLabs (Sweden) NudgeLabs provides biometric and tech-enabled live coaching to prevent burnout and enhance employee performance.

(Sweden) Wondercise Technology Corporation (Taiwan) The Wondercise Fitness App is an online fitness training system, personal wellness monitor, and a social media community, made possible by connecting to supported Garmin devices.

(Taiwan)

Category: Health Care

Winner: Kyushu Institute of Technology (Japan)

The Shibata Sozo Lab conducted a study Predicting and Forecasting Parkinson's Disease Patients' Wearing-Off - using Garmin vívosmart4 wearables. The study helps researchers predict forecast wearing-off periods among Parkinson's disease patients.

Finalists

Defense Innovation Unit (US) Rapid Analysis of Threat Exposure (RATE) is an infectious disease awareness algorithm that uses biometric data from commercial wearables and leverages machine learning to produce a score of how likely someone is to be infected with an illness.

(US) Aparito (Great Britain) Atom5 is an iOS Android-compatible platform that captures patient data for hybrid and decentralized clinical trials to streamline the drug development process.

(Great Britain)

Category: Insurance

Winner: Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Digital Health Keeper BAM App provides a comprehensive health management application based on biological age.

Finalists

YuLife (Great Britain) YuLife delivers financial products, including group life insurance, group income protection and critical illness cover, that improve lives and reward well-being.

(Great Britain) Income Insurance Limited (Singapore) SNACK By Income SNACKFIT is a lifestyle-based insurance proposition that offers bonus insurance coverage based on biological age.

(Singapore)

Finalists for the Most Innovative Solutions award presented a 3-minute pitch video during the Garmin Health Summit and responded to questions from a four-person panel that included experts from each award category as well as a Garmin Health representative. Winners received up to 50 world-class Garmin wearables, worth an estimated $10,000, and were chosen based on their solution's benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and successful integration of Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales.

The invitation-only Garmin Health Summit provides two days of valuable networking and learning opportunities, with breakout sessions that educate and inform attendees about a range of topics such as the Garmin Ecosystem, Health Care, Insurance, Corporate Wellness and Patient Monitoring-all while connecting with peers and respected industry leaders. For more information, visit https://garmin.swoogo.com/garminhealthsummit.

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin's extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívosmart are registered trademarks.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

