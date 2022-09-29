Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer names Marcelo Amstalden Möller VP, Global Brand & Corporate Marketing Communications

Alphen aan den Rijn, September 29, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Marcelo Amstalden Möller as Vice President, Global Brand & Corporate Marketing Communications. Based in Alphen aan den Rijn, Mr. Möller has overall branding responsibility for the Dutch-based technology company.

"We are very pleased that Marcelo has joined Wolters Kluwer in this newly created role," says Caroline Wouters, SVP and Chief Corporate Brand and Communications Officer. "He comes at exactly the right moment to help us advance our transformation journey, to develop and grow our brand, and to increase our name recognition around the globe. Marcelo's expertise will be a tremendous asset in connecting with new and existing customers and promoting our services and products."

Mr. Möller has a strong track record as an innovative brand professional in large global organizations. He joins Wolters Kluwer from Heineken International, where he managed the premium beer portfolio and directed several award-winning campaigns for the company's fastest growing brands. Prior to joining Heineken, Marcelo held positions at Philips, the Boston Consulting Group, and Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, where he led branding and marketing efforts around the world. A truly global innovator, Marcelo's career has included residential stints in Brazil, China, Argentina, and Spain. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Coppead Graduate School of Business in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"I admire Wolters Kluwer for transforming itself and embracing new opportunities like very few other companies can do," says Mr. Möller. "It requires passion and focus, a willingness to learn, and a talented pool of professionals to achieve such outstanding results. I am very proud to become part of this diverse business that touches millions of lives around the globe every day."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

