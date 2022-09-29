Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) notice of third quarter 2022 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of thirdquarter2022 results and video conference

Luxembourg, September29,2022 - Millicomexpects to announce its third quarter 2022 results on October 27, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on October 27, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID:879 9645 2403:

US: +1 929 205 6099Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investorswebsite.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and LinkedIn.

Attachment