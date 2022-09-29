

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North States Industries has recalled about 103,000 Toddleroo rotating cabinet latches due to choking hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the latching button can dislodge and detach from the cabinet latches, posing a choking hazard to young children. The company has received 19 reports of the latching button dislodging or detaching, including one report of a child gagging on a dislodged button.



The recall involves North States Industries' Toddleroo rotating cabinet latches used to childproof cabinets. The white plastic latches were sold in a package of four latches.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled cabinet latches and contact North States Industries for a refund. Consumers will be asked to send North States Industries photos of the front and back of the product and confirm that they have destroyed or disposed of the latches. After the confirmation, they will receive a refund of $5.50 or the purchase price indicated on the receipt if available.



Walmart, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online from November 2019 through August 2022 for between $5 and $10.







