

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Augusta, Georgia-based Textron Specialized Vehicles has recalled about 34,000 E-Z-GO RXV Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTV) or golf carts due to injury and crash hazards.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the PTV's steering knuckles and A-arms can break during or after an impact and cause loss of steering control, posing crash and injury hazards. The company said it received 335 reports of incidents of the steering knuckles and A-arms on the PTVs breaking, including one incident that resulted in two reports of abrasion injuries.



The recall includes model year 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles. Recalled units have serial numbers within the range of 5656874 through 5656886 and 5659215 through 5700741.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled PTVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles for a free repair.



The recalled golf carts were sold at dealerships nationwide and online as well from January 2022 through September 2022 for between $10,000 and $17,000.







