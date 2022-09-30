Anzeige
Freitag, 30.09.2022
PR Newswire
30.09.2022 | 01:46
CCTV+: China, Argentina hold high-level forum on cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Argentina held a high-level forum on cultural exchanges in Beijing on Wednesday.