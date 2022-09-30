EquiFund Mortgage operates an online mortgage market place that identifies the lowest rate and fee loan from several national lenders for its online users. In addition to finding lowest rate fee loan, on September 26, 2022, they announced, they have further reduced all its 30-year mortgage rates by 1.00% to assist the forgotten consumer. This is effective immediately.

Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - EquiFund originates, underwrites, closes, and funds its clients' loans being a full-service multi-lender digital mortgage marketplace for several National mortgage lenders. In the recent expansion, the company has announced that all its 30-year mortgage rates had been lowered by 1.00% to assist the forgotten consumer, and it is done effective immediately.





EquiFund



Furthermore, EquiFund leverages Automation and Intelligence to strengthen the consumer's proficiency. It identifies the lowest interest rates and fee mortgage home loans while consumers only have to work with one company from start to finish.

"Our fintech mortgage application was created to not only identify the lowest rates and fee loan from multiple lenders, but by using automation we can lower the lowest rate by 1.00% to help home buyers and owners. Our main goal is to make mortgage lending as free as possible," claimed James J Hammond, the Chief Executive Officer of EquiFund Mortgage.

EquiFundMortgage.com's objective is to make it easier for the consumer to identify and select personalized loans from various lenders through real-time, rapid loan approval and a quote engine. The solution is constructive, given that customers may work with a single business throughout the process.

About EquiFund Mortgage

EquiFund Mortgage is a branch of Consumer Credit Services, LLC, that has developed software solutions to advance parallel to its goal of assisting purchasers throughout the United States to access the most appropriate mortgage plans. Furthermore, EquiFund Mortgage offers mortgage origination, closing, and funding services from start to finish on behalf of national mortgage lenders.

The company, currently situated at 3390 Kori Road, Suite 11, Jacksonville, FL 32257, is run by James J. Hammond, the Chief Executive Officer and a University of Central Florida, majored in engineering. The company has processed more than 50,000 mortgage application requests.

In addition, the company's primary focus is to offer customers the lowest rate and fee mortgage products by providing them with a multi-lender platform that enables quick and straightforward loan comparisons amongst various lenders using their proprietary technology.

Potential clients and users must visit the official website: https://www.equifundmortgage.com/ to learn more about EquiFund Mortgage developments.

