PR Newswire
30.09.2022 | 08:04
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Interim Report for half year ended 30 June 2022

PR Newswire

London, September 29

30 September 2022

abrdn PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED (LSE: API)

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Interim Report and Accounts for half year ended 30 June 2022

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the Unaudited Interim Report and Accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2022 are available from the Company's website at:

www.abrdnpit.co.uk


For further information:-

Jason Baggaley - Real Estate Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07801039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com

Mark Blyth - Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07703695490 or mark.blyth@abrdn.com

Michelle McKeown - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07789676852 or michelle.mckeown@abrdn.com

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

