30.09.2022
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I doubled its net consolidated profit to EUR 2.3 million in the first half of 2022

Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, the real estate fund of the SBA Group
company Capitalica Asset Management ended the first half of the year with an
increase in assets, equity capital, sales revenue and profit. Growth was driven
by investments in the fund's commercial real estate and efficient management of
its activities. 

"Efforts to expand and improve our services in the Baltics office market have
paid off. The total occupancy rate in the fund-managed office complexes
"Žalgirio 135" in Vilnius, "Kauno Dokas" in Kaunas and shopping center "Luize"
in Klaipeda is 98%. At the same time, the occupancy in the first building of
an A-class business center "Verde" in Riga, which was commissioned this summer,
is 78%. We continue the development of the "Verde" project further and plan to
invite new tenants to the second office building in the second half of 2023. We
have already signed contracts with future tenants covering 30% and are
currently negotiating for another 50% of the leasing area there", says Andrius
Barštys, the CEO of Capitalica Asset Management. 

According to an unaudited first half-year 2022 report, the company increased
its consolidated assets to EUR 108.7 million, which is 17.8% more than at the
end of 2021 (EUR 92.2 million). The value of investment assets increased by
16.7% and contributed to EUR 104.6 million. 

Equity capital amounted to EUR 37.4 million, which is a 6.7% increase in
comparison to the end of 2021. 

During the last six months of 2022, the consolidated sales of Capitalica Baltic
Real Estate Fund I amounted to EUR 2.5 million, while the consolidated net
profit was EUR 2.3 million. This is respectively 4.4% and 136.1% more than in
the same period last year. 

The significant profit increase was mainly due to the change in the value of
the business centers of "Žalgirio 135" and "Kauno Dokas" - based on an
independent asset's valuation performed by Newsec Valuations. 

"Our profitability is also based on the principles of sustainability, which we
strive to implement and maintain in all our facilities. And despite the high
energy efficiency of the A-class office buildings "Kauno Dokas" and "Verde",
increased energy prices encourage us to further improve the management of
operating costs. Thanks to technological solutions, we optimize the management
of heating, ventilation and lighting systems of the buildings in order to
reduce energy consumption and, at the same time - the costs of the tenants",
notes Andrius Barštys. 

The fund invests in the Baltic real estate market and focuses on commercial
real estate. It has already completed the active investment and acquisition
phase. Once the "Verde" project is implemented, no further investment is
expected in the fund. New real estate acquisitions and developments are planned
in the newly established funds. 



About "Capitalica Asset Management" and "SBA Group"

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company licensed and supervised by the Central bank of Lithuania and is
managing investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic
States. Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund, managed by Capitalica Asset
Management, owns office complex Verde in Riga, the business center 135 in
Vilnius, the business center Kauno Dokas in Kaunas, and the shopping center
Luize in Klaipeda. "Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" currently manages an
office and warehouse complex, and in the future plans to develop a new Class A
business center on Žalgirio st. in Vilnius. Capitalica Green Logistics Fund
owns 3 logistic complexes - two in Tallinn and one in Riga. The controlling
stake (70%) of Capitalica Asset Management is held by SBA Group, one of the
largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% is owned by A. Barštys'
(CEO of Capitalica Asset Management) company Fox Holdings. 

SBA is one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups. It consists of
more than 30 companies operating in real estate, furniture manufacturing,
textile manufacturing, and investment management. The group employs around
4,500 people. Consolidated sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 404.6 million. 




     Andrius Barštys
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30260

