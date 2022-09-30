The Board of Directors ofTraWell Co S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Italia, ticker: TWL), which met yesterday afternoon, approved the consolidated half-yearly financial report as of 30 June 2022, which shows that passengers' spending in airports is very strong.

The group registered the following results for H1 2022:

REVENUES of 10.9 million, an increase of 3.7 million (+ 52%);

EBITDA equal to € 2.0 million, up by 2.2 million;

NET PROFIT equal to € 2.0 million, an increase of 2.6 million.

The revenues of 10.9 million euros (+ 52%) show a strong improvement of the spending environment compared to 2021.

The analysis of Group's revenues by geographical area confirms an ideal international diversification in H1 2022, with America as the first market of the Group with approximately 50% of revenues, Europe with 28% as the second market and Asia with approximately 22% of revenues.

Rudolph Gentile, President and CEO of the TraWell Group: "Demand is high, and the industry is rebounding as pandemic-era troubles subside. The Group benefits from the recovery in air traffic, as evidenced by the increase in revenues compared to 2021, on which management has built the foundations for the operational improvements implemented during the last months that bring an EBITDA of € 2.0 million and net result (after taxes) equal to € 2.0 million.

Gentile continued: "We are working on the reopening of strategic points of sale, benefiting from the reduced competition, as can be seen from the quality and quantity of the concession tenders in which the Group is participating."

Gentile confirmed the presentation to investors of the "TraWell 2027" Business Plan at the NextGems 2022 conference, organized in Milan on 18 and 19 October.

About TraWell Co

TraWell CO is uniquely positioned as listed airport service company operating 137 shops in 39 airports globally. It allows investors to gain exposure to air travel and retail sectors with high CAGR, as shown by the H1 2022 results. TraWell Co is listed on Euronext Growth Italia, ticker: TWL.

