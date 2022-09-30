Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

30 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 156,620
Weighted average purchase price paid: 284.6488 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 292 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 278.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,287,032 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,804,391 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2647292.00 08:10:1300061275701TRLO0LSE
1087291.50 08:13:1800061275942TRLO0LSE
834291.50 08:13:1800061275941TRLO0LSE
1163290.50 08:20:2500061276423TRLO0LSE
600290.50 08:20:2500061276422TRLO0LSE
701289.50 08:32:0700061277112TRLO0LSE
1233289.50 08:32:0700061277113TRLO0LSE
1878288.50 08:39:0600061277577TRLO0LSE
1871289.00 08:44:3800061277832TRLO0LSE
739288.50 08:45:2600061277972TRLO0LSE
600288.50 08:45:2600061277971TRLO0LSE
600288.50 08:45:2600061277970TRLO0LSE
231287.50 09:00:2300061279420TRLO0LSE
1589287.50 09:00:2300061279419TRLO0LSE
1939288.50 09:14:5200061280770TRLO0LSE
623289.00 09:21:4400061281282TRLO0LSE
468288.50 09:23:5200061281417TRLO0LSE
1981287.50 09:25:0100061281499TRLO0LSE
368286.50 09:38:0300061282141TRLO0LSE
166286.50 09:38:0600061282145TRLO0LSE
177286.50 09:39:5400061282219TRLO0LSE
1123286.50 09:40:0300061282228TRLO0LSE
121286.50 09:40:0300061282227TRLO0LSE
61286.50 09:40:0300061282226TRLO0LSE
1185287.00 09:48:1000061282699TRLO0LSE
329287.00 09:48:1000061282698TRLO0LSE
1757287.00 09:52:2100061282801TRLO0LSE
426287.00 09:52:2100061282800TRLO0LSE
266286.50 09:59:0900061283076TRLO0LSE
1460286.50 09:59:0900061283075TRLO0LSE
182286.00 10:18:2200061284250TRLO0LSE
600286.00 10:18:2200061284249TRLO0LSE
634286.00 10:18:2200061284248TRLO0LSE
504286.00 10:18:2200061284247TRLO0LSE
532286.00 10:47:0400061285623TRLO0LSE
468286.00 10:49:4500061285824TRLO0LSE
490286.00 10:49:4500061285825TRLO0LSE
601286.50 11:09:0100061287079TRLO0LSE
340286.50 11:09:0100061287078TRLO0LSE
365286.50 11:09:0100061287077TRLO0LSE
531286.50 11:09:0100061287076TRLO0LSE
1841285.50 11:09:0100061287080TRLO0LSE
25000285.50 11:09:0100061287085TRLO0LSE
1330285.50 11:09:0100061287082TRLO0LSE
669285.50 11:09:0100061287081TRLO0LSE
503285.50 11:09:0100061287084TRLO0LSE
190285.50 11:09:0100061287083TRLO0LSE
615286.00 11:25:5600061287948TRLO0LSE
365286.00 11:26:0100061287966TRLO0LSE
411286.00 11:26:0100061287965TRLO0LSE
1187286.00 11:26:0100061287964TRLO0LSE
57286.00 11:26:0100061287963TRLO0LSE
4286.00 12:08:5100061290329TRLO0LSE
287286.00 12:10:3000061290418TRLO0LSE
1647286.00 12:10:3000061290417TRLO0LSE
73286.00 12:11:2300061290432TRLO0LSE
1104286.50 12:21:5400061290860TRLO0LSE
208286.50 12:29:4500061291282TRLO0LSE
1700286.50 12:29:4500061291281TRLO0LSE
1782287.00 12:31:3000061291391TRLO0LSE
95287.00 12:31:3000061291390TRLO0LSE
33287.00 12:31:3000061291389TRLO0LSE
1724286.50 12:35:4400061291612TRLO0LSE
108286.00 12:54:1200061292677TRLO0LSE
329286.00 12:54:1200061292676TRLO0LSE
860286.00 12:56:0200061292781TRLO0LSE
623286.00 12:56:0200061292780TRLO0LSE
1884285.00 13:15:4400061294448TRLO0LSE
669285.50 13:33:1300061295819TRLO0LSE
1752285.00 13:36:2100061296190TRLO0LSE
1640285.00 13:36:2100061296189TRLO0LSE
1794285.50 13:46:2700061297072TRLO0LSE
669286.00 14:05:4100061298765TRLO0LSE
608286.00 14:05:4100061298764TRLO0LSE
570286.00 14:13:1800061299253TRLO0LSE
184286.00 14:13:4100061299294TRLO0LSE
765286.00 14:13:4100061299293TRLO0LSE
68286.00 14:13:4100061299290TRLO0LSE
577286.00 14:24:4100061299846TRLO0LSE
1200286.00 14:24:4100061299845TRLO0LSE
1564286.00 14:34:2700061300761TRLO0LSE
600286.00 14:34:2700061300765TRLO0LSE
313286.00 14:34:2700061300764TRLO0LSE
729286.00 14:34:2700061300763TRLO0LSE
160286.00 14:34:2700061300762TRLO0LSE
1208285.50 14:37:0200061301147TRLO0LSE
668285.50 14:37:0200061301146TRLO0LSE
1351285.00 14:40:4200061301721TRLO0LSE
2004285.00 14:41:1300061301852TRLO0LSE
600285.00 14:41:1300061301851TRLO0LSE
1674283.50 14:48:1000061302919TRLO0LSE
1967284.50 14:57:1500061303644TRLO0LSE
1757283.50 15:03:0200061304553TRLO0LSE
34283.50 15:07:0200061305365TRLO0LSE
571283.50 15:07:0200061305368TRLO0LSE
571283.50 15:07:0200061305367TRLO0LSE
571283.50 15:07:0200061305366TRLO0LSE
180283.50 15:07:0200061305370TRLO0LSE
91283.50 15:07:0200061305369TRLO0LSE
1911281.00 15:13:4300061306204TRLO0LSE
1918280.00 15:26:0000061307591TRLO0LSE
205280.00 15:30:0000061308080TRLO0LSE
1159280.00 15:30:0000061308079TRLO0LSE
232279.00 15:34:1800061308724TRLO0LSE
623279.00 15:34:1800061308723TRLO0LSE
373279.00 15:34:1800061308722TRLO0LSE
3279.00 15:34:1800061308721TRLO0LSE
310278.50 15:45:1800061310602TRLO0LSE
1326278.50 15:45:1800061310601TRLO0LSE
1674278.50 15:45:1800061310600TRLO0LSE
120278.50 15:45:1800061310599TRLO0LSE
10279.50 15:57:4900061312140TRLO0LSE
576280.50 16:01:0700061312518TRLO0LSE
693280.50 16:01:0800061312519TRLO0LSE
494280.50 16:01:0900061312520TRLO0LSE
852282.00 16:04:1500061312870TRLO0LSE
988282.00 16:04:1500061312869TRLO0LSE
263282.00 16:05:4800061313032TRLO0LSE
2000282.00 16:05:4800061313031TRLO0LSE
1782282.00 16:08:0400061313373TRLO0LSE
1039282.00 16:12:2200061313890TRLO0LSE
336281.50 16:13:2200061314025TRLO0LSE
600281.50 16:13:2200061314026TRLO0LSE
6395281.50 16:13:2200061314027TRLO0LSE
221281.50 16:13:3100061314053TRLO0LSE
2944281.50 16:13:3100061314054TRLO0LSE
2643281.50 16:13:3200061314056TRLO0LSE
1747281.50 16:13:3200061314057TRLO0LSE
2643281.50 16:13:3200061314058TRLO0LSE
1266281.50 16:13:3200061314059TRLO0LSE
600281.50 16:13:3200061314060TRLO0LSE
2643281.50 16:13:3200061314062TRLO0LSE
2962281.50 16:13:3200061314063TRLO0LSE
866281.00 16:16:4400061314467TRLO0LSE
120281.00 16:16:5000061314507TRLO0LSE
121281.00 16:17:5100061314603TRLO0LSE
134281.00 16:18:4500061314698TRLO0LSE
1600281.50 16:18:5600061314708TRLO0LSE
625281.50 16:18:5600061314707TRLO0LSE
852281.50 16:18:5600061314706TRLO0LSE
837281.50 16:18:5600061314705TRLO0LSE
1396281.50 16:20:0500061314886TRLO0LSE
600281.50 16:20:3900061314948TRLO0LSE
123281.50 16:21:0000061314991TRLO0LSE
123281.50 16:21:0000061314992TRLO0LSE
343281.50 16:23:3500061315428TRLO0LSE
121281.50 16:25:1700061315803TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

