New number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 30 September 2022, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) amounts to 309,804,782 shares. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 309,804,782. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from an issue of 2,690,287 class C shares. The class C shares have been issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under employee incentive programmes and have by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association been converted to common shares. As per 30 September 2022 the company holds 13,813,835 common shares.

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information has been made public in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CEST on 30 September 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab--publ-,c3639365

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3639365/1632600.pdf

New number of shares and votes in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab-publ-301637523.html

