DJ VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 30-Sep-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 30 September 2022

Name of applicant: VK Company Limited (previously - Mail.ru Group Limited) VK Company Limited (the "Company") global depositary receipts ("GDRs") with one GDR representing one ordinary Name of scheme: share in the Company Period of return: From: 31 March 2022 To: 30 September 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from The balance of unallotted securities as of 30 September previous return: 2022 was 21,940,148 GDRs Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase 0 has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) 0 during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at 21,940,148 end of period: Name of contact: Elena Azarenko, Managing Director and Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +357 25 211450

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US5603172082 Category Code: BLR TIDM: VKCO LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 Sequence No.: 191461 EQS News ID: 1453529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)