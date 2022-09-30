Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 29
[30.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,357,000.00
|EUR
|0
|130,125,957.20
|8.4734
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|860,300.51
|85.3473
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,551,286.40
|97.3703
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|137,932.00
|USD
|0
|14,312,797.48
|103.7671
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|78,319.00
|GBP
|9,510.0000
|8,039,616.30
|102.6522
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|29,167,299.04
|100.97
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|5,028,383.92
|96.3495
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|52,107,830.26
|8.461
