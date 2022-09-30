Brookfield Renewable is set to invest up to $2 billion in Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy, bringing its development portfolio to 60 GW.From pv magazine USA Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy, helping both renewable energy leaders to move into the next phase of their development. Brookfield Renewable announced the closing of its acquisition of Standard Solar for consideration of $540 million with the potential to invest an additional $160 million to support the business' growth initiatives. Standard Solar is a developer, owner and operator of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...