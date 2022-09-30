Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2022 | 09:28
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China, Argentina pledge to promote community with shared future

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A forum promoting cultural exchanges between China and Argentina was held in Beijing on Wednesday with senior officials from both countries pledging to advance the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.