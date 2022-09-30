DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

30 September 2022

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Coinsilium Group Limited, the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Financial Highlights:

-- Revenue for the period increased to GBP138,888 (H1 2021: GBP79,677).

-- Loss for the period from continuing operations increased to GBP1,284,830 (H1 2021: profit of GBP326,608).

-- Loss per share of 0.7353 pence (H1 2021: Earnings per share of 0.2038 pence).

-- As at 30 June 2022, cash and cash equivalents, amounted to GBP1,143,906 (FY 2021: GBP1,513,892).

-- Net fair value gain on financial assets of GBP162,784 as at 30 June 2022 (H1 2021: GBP792,516).

-- Available for sale financial assets at fair value through profit or loss increased to GBP2.39m at 30 June 2022 (FY 2021: GBP2.24m).

-- Total other current assets (Cryptocurrencies, Tokens and right to future tokens) held at GBP1,311,630 as at 30 June 2022 (FY2021: GBP2,221,623).

-- No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the period.

Corporate Highlights:

-- Coinsilium appointed as advisor to lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck SRL ("Blvck Paris") for the successful launch of its 'Blvck Genesis' NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection.

-- Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") signed with Layer3 FinTech Ltd to purchase USD200,000 of YELLOW tokens, the native token of Yellow Network.

-- Coinsilium appointed as advisor to Switzerland-registered Silta Finance AG ("Silta") and Early Contribution Agreement ("ECA") signed with Silta to purchase USD75,000 of future SILTA tokens, the utility token of the Silta ecosystem.

-- Appointment as advisors to Delaware-registered GGs.io Company ("GGs.io") Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") signed with GGs.io to purchase USD100,000 of future GGs.io tokens, the utility token of the GGs.io gaming ecosystem.

Post Period End Highlights:

. Coinsilium appointed as advisor to Metalinq Labs Inc ("Metalinq Labs") Token Purchase Agreement signed for USD200,000 of future Metalinq tokens ("USDMLINQ"), the utility token of Metalinq, a next generation Layer 3 protocol solution enabling interoperability between metaverses.

. Metalinq and Blvck Paris announce collaboration to launch first-ever interoperable Metaverse wearable collection using the Metalinq Protocol.

Commenting on the results, Malcolm Palle, Chairman of Coinsilium, said:

"The Company ended the period under review in a healthy cash position, with over GBP1.1m cash at bank and approx. GBP1.3m in crypto treasury reserves (predominantly denominated in BTC and ETH). However, the crypto markets have remained highly volatile throughout the reporting period and there can be no certainty that crypto prices will not go lower from here.

Between the previous reporting date of 31 December 2021 and the interim reporting date of 30 June 2022, the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum declined by some 60% and 72.8% respectively, which had a material impact on the valuation of our crypto portfolio when the 'snapshot' was taken on our current reporting date of 30 June 2022. This has therefore been a material contributing factor for the losses reported for the period.

In contrast, the first six months of the current financial year saw the Company making solid operational progress across its investment and advisory activities. In this respect, several significant announcements were made during the period namely: Blvck Paris (advisory agreement), Yellow Network (SAFT or Simple Agreement for Future Tokens), Silta Finance (SAFT and advisory agreement), GGS.io (Early Contribution Agreement and advisory agreement), and post period in July, Metalinq (Token Purchase and advisory agreement).

As we stated in the 'Outlook' section of our last Annual Report, released just three months ago, our experience in this industry has taught us to be cautious and the retrenchment and rationalisation that we expected within the industry is now starting to play out.

Encouragingly, we are also seeing a tremendous level of motivation, stoic resilience and professionalism across the growing pipeline of talented project teams we are currently invested in and working with. This provides us with a high level of confidence in their ability to deliver on their ambitious objectives and return long term value to Coinsilium and our shareholders, irrespective of current market conditions. The Benjamin Franklin quote "Out of adversity, comes opportunity" certainly comes to mind.

Going forward, our commercial focus will remain on opportunities in Decentralised Finance, NFTs and increasingly, Web3 and Metaverse, though as previously stated, it is important to recognise the many challenges still facing this young emerging technology space, not least of which being the evolving global regulatory landscape.

We will therefore continue to manage our resources pragmatically, as we expect to continue to steadily grow our portfolio of advisory clients over the remainder of this year and well into 2023, particularly in the NFT, Metaverse and Web3 space, whilst we will be selectively adding to our portfolio of investments in the light of current market conditions, when favourable terms present themselves."

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

The Company ended the period under review in a healthy cash position, with over GBP1.1m cash at bank and approx. GBP1.3m in crypto treasury reserves (predominantly denominated in BTC and ETH). However, the crypto markets have remained highly volatile throughout the reporting period and there can be no certainty that crypto prices will not go lower from here.

The first six months of the current financial year saw the Company making solid operational progress across its investment and advisory activities. In this respect, several significant announcements were made during the period, namely: Blvck Paris (advisory agreement), Yellow Network (SAFT or Simple Agreement for Future Tokens), Silta Finance (SAFT and advisory agreement), GGS.io (Early Contribution Agreement and advisory agreement), and post period in July, Metalinq (Token Purchase and advisory agreement). However, these positive events have been largely overshadowed by the prevailing global crypto market conditions with massive price volatility seen throughout the reporting period culminating in a major collapse across the board in the crypto markets from May through to the end of June.

Between the previous reporting date of 31 December 2021 and the interim reporting date of 30 June 2022, the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum declined by some 60% and 72.8% respectively, which had a material impact on the valuation of our crypto portfolio when the 'snapshot' was taken on our current reporting date of 30 June 2022. This has therefore been a material contributing factor for the losses reported for the period.

The key catalyst for the May-June cryptocurrency market crash can be seen as the collapse of the Terra Labs ecosystem. Terra Labs had created 'UST', an algorithmic stable coin pegged to the US dollar, which lost its peg in a couple of days in early May 2022. This flash 'de-peg' took many UST holders by surprise - in aggregate they were staking billions of dollars' worth of UST (when 1 USD was equal to 1 UST). It also caused the fast collapse of the UST sister token, LUNA, whose market capitalisation went from USD40 billion in early May 2022 to around USD1.5 billion today (the LUNA token price went from USD120 in April 2022 to USD0.00028 as of 15 September 2022). It first affected the Terra Labs ecosystem, with its applications losing approximately USD28 billion in market capitalisation, with the impact then spreading into many major crypto funds and investors who were holding substantial amounts of UST and/or LUNA tokens. One of those funds, Three Arrows Capital, a backer of Terra Labs, was holding hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency for other funds, exchanges and blockchain companies. The sudden UST and LUNA token crash prompted Three Arrows Capital to take even riskier positions in the crypto market which proved fatal for the whole fund, which is now in liquidation proceedings. The contagion also caused multiple bankruptcies and extraordinary losses for certain private and public companies who were providing unsecured loans to third parties such as Genesis Trading, Voyager Digital, BlockFi and Blockchain.com.

It is important to note that Coinsilium does not use leverage nor lends its cryptocurrency holdings to third parties and as such had no direct or indirect exposure to any of these market casualties.

