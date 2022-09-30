Wi-Fi 6 Market Global Key Players, Size, Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor) and Forecasts to 2027 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Wi-Fi 6 Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing), Region and Forecast to 2027 report to its online research database.

The global Wi-Fi 6 market size is expected to grow USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 26.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi 6 market is gaining traction due to increasing number of internet users.

Download a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5609450

"By Offering, the hardware to record a larger market share during the forecast period"

The Wi-Fi 6 Market is segmented into hardware, solution, and services. The hardware segment includes WAP, mesh routers, home gateways, and wireless repeaters. Services include professional services and managed services. The growing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solution and services, and the increasing requirement for improved connectivity among enterprises are leading to the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market across the globe.

"By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The Asia Pacific is home to many developing economies, and many countries in this region are adopting new technologies to comply with procedures for increasing the efficiency of financial systems. The key countries include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand. The region is expected to witness the fast-paced adoption of Wi-Fi 6software. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing Wi-Fi 6 Market owing to the rise in the adoption of new technologies, high investments for digital transformation, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, extensive development of infrastructures, and increasing GDP of various countries. Rapidly growing economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India, are implementing Wi-Fi 6 solutions across multiple business processes to provide effective solutions.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company : Tier 1 - 34%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 23%

: Tier 1 - 34%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 23% By Designation : C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors- 30%, Others*-20%

: C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors- 30%, Others*-20% By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 30%, Middle East and Africa - 10%, Latin America - 5%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the Wi-Fi 6 Market. Key and innovative vendors in the Wi-Fi 6 Market include:

Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies (China), NETGEAR (US), Juniper Networks (US), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Extreme Networks (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), Cambium Networks (US), D-Link Corporation (China), Alcatel-Lucent (US), TP-Link (China), MediaTek (China), Telstra (Australia), Murata (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Celeno (Israel), H3C (China), Senscomm Semiconductor (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks (UK), VSORA (France), NEWRACOM (US), WILUS Group (South Korea), Federated Wireless (US).

Direct Purchase of the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5609450

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Wi-Fi 6 Market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Another Related Research Report:

Wireless Connectivity Market by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Classic, Bluetooth 4X, Bluetooth 5X, ZigBee, Z-Wave, UWB, NFC, Thread, GNSS, Cellular, EnOcean, Sigfox, LoRa, LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT), End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - The wireless connectivity market is projected to reach USD 199.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2027. This report covers key applications, namely, wearable devices, healthcare, consumer electronics, building automation, automotive & transportation, and others in wireless connectivity market. The Wi-Fi connectivity type in deploying wireless connectivity accounted for a whopping share of about 21.3% of the market in 2021. Download a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=724575

Wi-Fi 6 Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Vertical (Education, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - The global Wi-Fi 6 market size is expected to grow USD 11.5 billion in 2022 to USD 26.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period. The Wi-Fi 6 market is gaining traction due to increasing number of internet users. Download a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=713320

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wi-fi-6-market-global-key-players-size-growth-covid-19-impact-analysis-location-type-indoor-and-outdoor-and-forecasts-to-2027---reportsnreports-301637544.html