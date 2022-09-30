Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (468/22)

With effect from October 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 21, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CMOTEC UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018716441 Order book ID: 269552 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CMOTEC BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018716458 Order book ID: 269553 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB