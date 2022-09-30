

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity Plc (DTY.L), a British funeral-related service provider, on Friday posted a loss for the first-half, amidst a decline in revenues and a surge in administrative expenses.



For the 26-weeks to July 1, the UK-based firm posted a pre-tax loss of 156 million pounds, compared with a restated profit of 50.5 million pounds a year ago.



Post-tax loss was at 129.3 million pounds or 258.6 pence per share, versus restated profit of 31.2 million pounds or 62.4 pence per share, registered for the first-half of 2021.



Operating loss totaled 48.3 million pounds as against a profit of 40.8 million pounds of previous year period. Dignity's administrative expenses more than doubled at 124.7 million pounds, higher than last year's 59.4 million pounds.



Revenues were at 166.9 million pounds, lesser than 189 million pounds of previous year's first-half. The results for last year were restated, the company said.







