

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales increased in August, influenced by the most of the enterprises engaged in sales of automotive fuel, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in August, after remaining unchanged in July.



Sales of automotive fuel influenced the most by a 15.0 percent yearly growth in August.



'The increase in retail sales of automotive fuel was related to the lower reference base of August last year and the slower rise in automotive fuel prices,' Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a monthly basis, retail sales remained unchanged in August, after a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales remained stable monthly in August.







