

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish retail sales showed no variations in August, after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Retail sales remained flat in August from last year, following a 0.5 percent decline in July.



Sales of non-food products decreased 3.3 percent, and those food products edged down by 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales at service stations alone grew 9.5 percent.



Within non-food products, sales of personal equipment climbed 10.7 percent, whereas those of other goods slid by 4.5 percent.



Without adjustments, the original retail sales index rebounded 0.8 percent annually in August after a 3.2 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent decline in July. This was the first rise in four months.



Data also showed that retail sector employment grew 2.6 percent annually in August. Employment increased 2.7 percent in service stations.







