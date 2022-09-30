DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EM ASIA SRI UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 29/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.4987

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13510100

CODE: SADA

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA Sequence No.: 191542 EQS News ID: 1454073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)