DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 29/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1042

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3653114

CODE: AEMU

