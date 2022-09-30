Anzeige
Freitag, 30.09.2022
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2022 | 14:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF INISSION AB'S MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES ISSUED BY ENEDO PLC

Inission AB / Stock Exchange Release 30 September 2022 at 15:00

PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF INISSION AB'S MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL
SHARES ISSUED BY ENEDO PLC 

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or
indirectly, in or into Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zeeland,
Singapore, South Africa or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in
which the tender offer would be prohibited by applicable law. 

Inission AB ("Inission" or the "Offeror") has on 8 September 2022 commenced a
mandatory public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding
shares in Enedo Plc ("Enedo") that are not held by the Offeror or Enedo (the
"Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 8
September 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 29 September 2022 at
4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). 

According to the preliminary results of the Tender Offer, the shares tendered
in the Tender Offer represent approximately 15.35 % of all the shares and votes
in Enedo. Together with the shares already held by Inission in Enedo, this
represents in the aggregate approximately 95.78 % of all the shares and votes
in Enedo. 

The Offeror will confirm and announce the final results of the Tender Offer on
or about 3 October 2022. 



Inission AB



For further information please contact

Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission

+46 732 02 22 10

fredrik.berghel@inission.com

About Inission

Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial
customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of
the highest quality. Inission's services cover the entire product life cycle,
from development and design to industrialization, volume production and
aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based
on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer
becomes very competitive. Inission has factories in Sweden, Finland, Norway and
Estonia. 

The revenue of Inission for the financial period ended on 31 December 2021, was
approximately SEK 1 003 million (approximately EUR 94 million) and it employs
approximately 520 people. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North with Nordic
Certified Adviser AB (info@certifiedadviser.se, +46 707 94 90 73) as a
certified adviser. 

The company's reports are filed under: www.inission.com/investor-relations

Inission AB: y-tunnus 556747-1890

Lantvärnsgatan 4,

652 21 Karlstad
