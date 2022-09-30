Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF INISSION AB'S MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES ISSUED BY ENEDO PLC

Inission AB / Stock Exchange Release 30 September 2022 at 15:00 PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF INISSION AB'S MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES ISSUED BY ENEDO PLC Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zeeland, Singapore, South Africa or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be prohibited by applicable law. Inission AB ("Inission" or the "Offeror") has on 8 September 2022 commenced a mandatory public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Enedo Plc ("Enedo") that are not held by the Offeror or Enedo (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 8 September 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 29 September 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). According to the preliminary results of the Tender Offer, the shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent approximately 15.35 % of all the shares and votes in Enedo. Together with the shares already held by Inission in Enedo, this represents in the aggregate approximately 95.78 % of all the shares and votes in Enedo. The Offeror will confirm and announce the final results of the Tender Offer on or about 3 October 2022. Inission AB For further information please contact Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission +46 732 02 22 10 fredrik.berghel@inission.com About Inission Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of the highest quality. Inission's services cover the entire product life cycle, from development and design to industrialization, volume production and aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer becomes very competitive. Inission has factories in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Estonia. The revenue of Inission for the financial period ended on 31 December 2021, was approximately SEK 1 003 million (approximately EUR 94 million) and it employs approximately 520 people. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North with Nordic Certified Adviser AB (info@certifiedadviser.se, +46 707 94 90 73) as a certified adviser. The company's reports are filed under: www.inission.com/investor-relations Inission AB: y-tunnus 556747-1890 Lantvärnsgatan 4, 652 21 Karlstad