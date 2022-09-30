Suominen Corporation: Suominen launches a premium nonwoven with a unique tri-layer structure

Suominen Corporation's press release on September 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen's newest tri-layer nonwoven, FIBRELLA Strata, delivers an exceptional combination of strength and softness. FIBRELLA Strata is a premium product that can be used in various applications.

"When developing FIBRELLA Strata, Suominen used its process know-how to create a nonwoven that has a high-definition pattern. The product maintains the pattern when wet to help enhance its cleaning performance and bulk softness. FIBRELLA Strata's unique tri-layer structure makes it stand out on the market," says Tara Millar, Manager, Category Management, Americas.

Although suitable for a multitude of industries and applications, FIBRELLA Strata offers especially for the Baby market a premium nonwoven with a high-definition patterning in a multi-layer structure while delivering exceptional softness and cleaning performance.

FIBRELLA Strata's composite structure has good dimensional stability, enabling efficient converting compared to traditional spunlace products.

