WKN: A2AUD3 ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 Ticker-Symbol: 2CV 
Frankfurt
30.09.22
09:38 Uhr
2,300 Euro
+0,100
+4,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
Dow Jones News
30.09.2022 | 14:52
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding 30-Sep-2022 / 13:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 September 2022

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 30 September 2022, Constantin Coussios, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 9,861 Shares of 10 pence in the Company. Constantin Coussios' resulting shareholding is 18,301 Shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Constantin Coussios 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                       Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                             213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                     Purchase of Ordinary shares of 10p each in 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Convatec Group Plc 
 
                                     Price(s)            Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP2.04892            9,861 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     N/A 
       - Price                           N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-09-30 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane ?????? - +44 (0)207 466 5000 ???????????????? ????????????????????????

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 100 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over USD2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http:// www.convatecgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 191553 
EQS News ID:  1454167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
