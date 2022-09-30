DualSun's new Flash 425 Shingle all-black modules have 452 W of nominal power and a power conversion efficiency of 20.4%.From pv magazine France DualSun, a French photovoltaic-solar thermal module manufacturer, has unveiled a new shingled solar panel for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The Flash 425 Shingle product is an all-black module with 452 W of nominal power and a power conversion efficiency of 20.4%. It also features an open-circuit voltage of 43.4 V and a short-circuit current of 12.56 A. The panel measures 1,899 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm, weighs in at 21.9 kg. It features ...

