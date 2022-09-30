DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.2576
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 452248
CODE: FEDF LN
ISIN: LU1233598447
