Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.2576

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 452248

CODE: FEDF LN

ISIN: LU1233598447

ISIN: LU1233598447

