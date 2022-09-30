DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1785.7033

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105725369

CODE: LCJD LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 191628 EQS News ID: 1454335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 08:41 ET (12:41 GMT)