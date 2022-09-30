DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.412

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1616508

CODE: UINU LN

ISIN: LU1879532940

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINU LN Sequence No.: 191645 EQS News ID: 1454373 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 08:42 ET (12:42 GMT)