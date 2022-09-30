DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 264.9002

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1074338

CODE: RSGL LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN

