Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 158.862

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5998619

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

